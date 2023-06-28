Cabinet Nod For Rs 3.7 Lakh Crore Agriculture Package

The Union Cabinet approved several agricultural schemes with a combined outlay of Rs 3.7 lakh crore on Wednesday.

The schemes will include the continuation of the existing urea subsidy scheme till fiscal 2025 and also cover the introduction of three new initiatives, it said in a briefing.

The new schemes include the PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness Generation, Nourishment, and Amelioration of Mother Earth, also known as PM PRANAM; market development assistance to promote organic fertilisers; and the introduction of sulphur-coated urea to address soil deficiencies, which were announced in the Union budget 2023.

As an incentive to the state governments, the Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Mansukh Mandaviya, announced that states that reduce their usage of chemical fertilisers and promote the use of alternate fertilisers will be eligible to receive 50% of the subsidy cost saved.