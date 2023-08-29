Cabinet Approves Reducing LPG Cylinder Price By Rs 200

The Union Cabinet approved a price reduction for domestic gas cylinders of Rs 200 for all consumers on Tuesday.

Around 75 lakh new beneficiaries, who do not have LPG connections, have been added to the Ujjwala Scheme, raising its total tally of beneficiaries to 10.35 crore.

With effect from Aug. 30, the price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will be reduced by Rs 200 in all markets across the country.

In Delhi, the decision will bring down the cost of a 14.2 kg cylinder from the existing Rs 1,103 per cylinder to Rs 903 per cylinder.

Speaking at the Cabinet briefing, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the Ujjwala Scheme beneficiaries were already receiving a Rs 200 subsidy.

The price reduction on domestic gas will add to the existing subsidy of Rs 200 for beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, bringing their effective subsidy to Rs 400.

For PMUY households therefore, the effective price in Delhi after this reduction will be Rs 703 per cylinder.

According to Thakur, a reduction of Rs 200 per cylinder has been announced for domestic gas cylinder beneficiaries on the occasion of Rakhi. This is expected to benefit 33 crore connections, he said.

The minister said that the financial implications of the scheme were expected to be Rs 7,680 crore for fiscal 2024.

The move comes amid concerns about the impact of rising costs of living on households, fuelled by high vegetable prices.

"We understand the challenges faced by households in managing their budgets. The reduction in cooking gas prices is aimed at providing direct relief to families and individuals, while also supporting the Government’s larger goal of ensuring affordable access to essential items," said Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas.