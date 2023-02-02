Budget Took Bet On Capex While Continuing Path Of Fiscal Consolidation: NITI Aayog VC

While noting that there are definitely headwinds coming to the economy amid fear of global recession, he said, "the budget, I think this is a response to that". Bery said efforts would be needed to boost domestic demand, in case global economic growth remains subdued and exports do not pick up.

"If international demand is going to be subdued, if access to international finance is going to be more difficult, then it will impact to some extent private investment in India", he said, adding that this is the reason for the Budget's focus on capex.