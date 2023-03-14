Budget Session: Top Five Economic Bills On The Parliament's Agenda

After a month-long break, the second leg of the Parliament's budget session commenced on Monday. The session will have a total of 17 sittings and will conclude on April 6.

Although the priority of the session would be to pass the Finance Bill, 2023, lawmakers would also be considering several other key economic legislations, including the much-awaited Digital Data Protection Bill. Around 35 bills are pending for approval before both the Houses, according to government records.

Some of the key economic legislation up for consideration in this session are: