Budget 2023: Labour Unions Seek Social Security, Insurance Coverage For Informal Workers

The Finance Ministry concluded its pre-Budget consultation for the upcoming Union Budget on Monday, with the last day's meetings being held with labour unions and economists.

Labour unions and employer organisations alike spoke for the better treatment of informal workers/contract workers, who are not covered under employer-contributed social security benefits, Pradeep Bhargava, co-chairman of the CII National Committee on Industrial Relations, told BQ Prime.

Bhargava mentioned that a common recommendation was for coverage of unorganised workers under the Employees' State Insurance Corp., to help them get access to healthcare benefits.

"The new labour laws are not operational. If these are made operational, all these—social security benefits for informal sector—would get covered," Bhargava said.

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh which also participated asked for enhancement of the monthly honorarium for all types of scheme workers, including aanganwadis, ASHA workers, and midday meals workers.

The BMS also demanded the clearing of wage dues in loss-making public sector units such as NTC Mills, Heavy Engineering Corporation Ltd. etc, hinting at a rethink of policies in terms of reviving loss-making industries.