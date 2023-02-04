Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Presents Rs 52,619 Crore Budget

"The budget estimates for the financial year 2023-24 are proposed to Rs 52,619.07 crore, which exceeds the budget estimates of 2022-23, that is Rs 45,949.21 crore, by 14.52%", the budget document states.

This is for the first time after 1985 that the administration of the richest municipal body in the country presented the budget to an administrator as the five-year term of its corporators came to end on Mar. 7, 2022.