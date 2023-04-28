Ind AS 117 - Here's What You Need To Know About The New Standard For Accounting of Insurance Contracts

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) had held a meeting to review the proposals from ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India). The meeting was about the new Standard, Ind AS 117, for accounting of insurance contracts.

NFRA will share its recommendations to Ministry of Corporate Affairs, after which the new standard has to be considered and notified by the Central Government under Companies Rules 2015. Once the government notifies the same, it will replace currently notified Ind AS 104, Insurance Contracts.

So lets try and understand more about the new standard for accounting of insurance contracts Ind AS 117as proposed by ICAI