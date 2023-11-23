Banks Need To Look At Diversifying Funding Sources: RBI Deputy Governor Rajeshwar Rao

While banks are already making many changes, it is the technological solutions that would allow these entities to adopt a hyper-personalised approach towards customers. The current form of business segmentation at banks may also give way to customer preference-based verticals, Rao said.

The traditional breakup of assets and liabilities will undergo drastic changes. Tokenisation of assets and liabilities using the power of DLT may change the way bank balance sheets are structured, according to Rao. "All these changes would mean adjustments to the traditional asset-liability structure of banks."

Referring to prudent risk management, Rao said the financial system needs early identification of vulnerabilities at both the entity and the system level. Hence, it is important to be vigilant about any risks that may be building up and also be transparent to the regulators about it.

There are five elements for a robust and resilient financial system: strong governance and management, sound regulatory principles, adequate capital and liquidity, strong supervisory and risk management practices, and effective crisis management and resolution frameworks, he said.