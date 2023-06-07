Banks Lowered Lending And Deposit Rates Even As RBI Hit Pause In April

Softer credit demand and competitive pressure have banks shaving their margins on new loans in a bid to stay competitive, even as benchmark policy rates remain flat.

Effective interest rates on fresh bank loans made in April fell after rising for nearly a year. Easier banking liquidity conditions have also driven interest rate pay-outs on fresh deposits lower, even as rates on already outstanding deposits and loans climbed higher.

Rates on fresh term deposits declined by 12 basis points month-on-month in April, while those on fresh loans fell by 23 basis points, RBI data shows.

Weighted average interest rates on loans and deposits already contracted have registered a month-on-month rise of 12 basis points and 4 basis points, respectively. The weighted average rates on fresh loans and deposits dipped.

This divergence has emerged despite the monetary policy committee keeping the country’s benchmark rates unchanged at its April meeting. The MPC meeting for June is currently underway and concludes on Thursday.

All 18 economists polled by Bloomberg expect the MPC to maintain the status quo on the RBI's repo rate. The benchmark policy repo rate is currently at 6.50%.

Under the external benchmark lending rate, banks typically use the repo rate as the benchmark, with a spread on top to accommodate items such as credit risk premium and operating costs.

For banks, the weighted average lending rate is a measure that reflects the average interest rates charged on all loans, accounting for the individual sizes of the loans; that is, the amount outstanding under a loan is taken as the weight for the loan. Similarly, the weighted average rate on term deposits reflects the average interest yield on deposits, accommodating for their individual sizes.

Underlying this divergence in the movement of fresh and existing interest rates are improved liquidity conditions, softer credit demand, and competitive intensity, according to bankers BQ Prime spoke with.

The banking system's credit growth has been moderating after recording multi-year highs in the financial year ended March 31. In the fortnight ended May 19, outstanding non-food credit rose 15.6% year-on-year. This is lower than the 16% year-on-year credit growth recorded at the end of April.

A handful of large lenders, including Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd., have lowered rates on certain specific deposits by 5–15 basis points.