Banks' Lending Shift Towards Retail Loans Is Cyclical In Nature, Says RBI Bulletin

The shift towards retail lending is estimated to be cyclical in nature, although it has powered much of the credit growth in India over the last couple of years, according to the RBI.

"The latest statistics on retail lending portfolios of the banks signalled increased focus by the banks on the retail credit sector," said an article in the RBI's June bulletin on Friday.

But surveys conducted by the Reserve Bank of India also indicate that banks' assessments of retail credit demand in the March quarter and expectations for demand in the December quarter of this fiscal have both moderated, it said.

The article was authored by Sujeesh Kumar and Manjusha Senapati, both of whom work for the RBI's monetary policy department.

Empirical analysis of quarterly data indicates that retail lending—especially housing and vehicle finance—is quite sensitive to interest rates and the asset quality situation of banks, according to the article. So far, the relatively better asset quality in the sector may have fuelled retail credit growth, it said.

Recent empirical studies have also shown that in the second half of the last decade, expansion of credit to the non-industrial sectors—mainly housing and credit cards—has driven the overall non-food credit growth, according to the article.

In the long term, concentration of credit growth in retail or co-movement of portfolio strategies among banks can result in the emergence of systemic risks. Another concentration risk can emerge from loan stacking, wherein borrowers take loans from many lenders, which can over time negatively affect the borrower’s capacity to repay, it said.

At the end of April, overall retail loans made by banks stood at Rs 41.19 lakh crore, denoting a year-on-year growth of 19.4%. At the same time, total non-food bank credit stood at Rs 138.3 lakh crore, up 16.1% year-on-year.

The share of retail loans by banks in aggregate credit has increased from 24.8% in March 2018 to 29.7% in April this year. However, it is down from a 32.1% share for retail credit in March 2023.