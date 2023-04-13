Banking Crisis Spillover Will Lead To A Mild Recession: FOMC Minutes

The Federal Reserve's most recent 25 basis point benchmark interest rate hike in March raised the federal funds rate to a range of 4.75% to 5%.

"Our banking system is sound and resilient with strong capital and liquidity," Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in his statement while announcing the 25 basis point hike on March 22. "We will continue to closely monitor conditions in the banking system and are prepared to use all of our tools as needed to keep it safe and sound," he said.

Economists at the Federal Reserve have projected a mild recession, but participants at the Federal Reserve's committee meeting noted that it was too early to assess the economic impact of the banking crisis.

"Participants assessed that the developments so far would likely lead to some weakening of credit conditions, as some banks were likely to tighten lending standards amid rising funding costs and concerns about liquidity," the minutes noted. Meeting participants also observed that developments in the banking sector could also weigh on consumer spending by dampening sentiment, the minutes added.

More Tightening Ahead

Although concern surfaced about the banking crisis' impact on the US economy in the Federal Reserve's March meeting, members of the committee also "anticipated that some additional policy firming may be appropriate," the minutes noted.

Committee members concurred that the crisis in the banking sector is likely to result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses, which could weigh on economic activity and inflation, according to the minutes.

"The extent of these effects is uncertain. The Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks," the Federal Reserve stated in its formal statement on the monetary policy action.

The United States consumer price inflation cooled to 5% in March, the lowest since May 2021, according to data released on Wednesday. The core inflation rate was up 5.6% year-on-year in March.