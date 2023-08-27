B20 Summit India: PM Modi Warns Against Protectionism Of Critical Materials; Calls It ‘New Colonialism’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cautioned that protectionism of critical materials, and rare-earth minerals would lead to a new colonialism model as the world faces an increasing need of these resources.

He added that countries have a global responsibility to share these resources and treat each other as equal partners, in an address at the B20 Summit gathering in New Delhi on Sunday.

“A profitable market can be sustained when there is a balance in the interest of producers and consumers, and this also applies to nations. Treating other countries only as a market will never work. It will harm even producing countries sooner or later,” he said.

The Prime Minister also called upon countries to join in designating a ‘consumer care day’, replacing the consumer-rights model to encourage more pro-planet product building and lifestyle choices on an individual level.

This comes at a time when India as part of its G20 priorities has launched the LiFE mission which aims to mobilize over a billion people to take individual actions and consumer decisions to protect the environment in the period between 2022-28.