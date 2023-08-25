B20 Summit 2023: Expect Q1 GDP Numbers To Be 'Good', Says Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that the gross domestic product in the first quarter is expected to be "good."

Taming inflation is a top priority for sustained global economic recovery, Sitharaman said at a session on Key Priorities for Sustained Global Economic Recovery at the B20 Summit India 2023 in New Delhi.

She highlighted higher capital expenditure, investments in health and education, climate finance funding, and diversifying global supply chains as the top priorities for sustained global economic recovery.

Elevated interest rates for a considerable time could get in the way of economic recovery, Sitharaman said. "The obsession with using interest rates as the only tool to deal with inflation and not manage the supply-side factors will not give a complete solution for inflation."