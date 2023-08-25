B20 Summit 2023: Expect Q1 GDP Numbers To Be 'Good', Says Sitharaman
Obsession with using interest rates as the only tool to deal with inflation won't give a complete solution, she said.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that the gross domestic product in the first quarter is expected to be "good."
Taming inflation is a top priority for sustained global economic recovery, Sitharaman said at a session on Key Priorities for Sustained Global Economic Recovery at the B20 Summit India 2023 in New Delhi.
She highlighted higher capital expenditure, investments in health and education, climate finance funding, and diversifying global supply chains as the top priorities for sustained global economic recovery.
Elevated interest rates for a considerable time could get in the way of economic recovery, Sitharaman said. "The obsession with using interest rates as the only tool to deal with inflation and not manage the supply-side factors will not give a complete solution for inflation."
Investments are the short route to achieving sustained growth, Sitharaman said, urging the public sector to take the lead until the private sector steps in. The green shoots of private expenditure are already evident, she said.
Sitharaman said she was concerned over the labour force participation rates. Enabling policies would have to be made, and only a few countries had the fiscal room to increase public expenditure, she said.
The Finance Minister highlighted the need to focus on investments in public health and education. "It's not so only in India because it's part of the emerging world ... Health systems are collapsing even in developed countries, and unless money goes into that, we will have a health crisis," she said. "It's no good to differentiate between developed countries and developing countries."
In terms of climate finance, Sitharaman said that India had self-financed the commitments it made during the Paris Climate Summit. But the country will not be able to solely fund its transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy, she said.
The Finance Minister also emphasised the need to diversify global supply chains to cushion countries sufficiently against any geopolitical shocks. "The world cannot afford one more jolt in the supply chains or one more disruption to the supply chains," she said. "Well-functioning international markets with resilient and efficient supply chains are the ones that can help us sustain our growth."
Free Trade Agreements
The Finance Minister said India is close to finalising its free trade agreements with the U.K., Canada, and the European Free Trade Association by the end of the year.
The teamwork between the Commerce Ministry and the finance negotiating team members is showing positive results, according to Sitharaman. "The speed with which it is going on now gives me hope that soon we should be able to conclude the FTA."