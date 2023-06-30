Auto Sales Preview: Two-Wheelers Show Signs Of Sustained Recovery, Say Analysts

Two-wheeler sales in the country are showing signs of a sustained recovery, led by a pick-up in rural volume and stable demand in the urban market, analysts said.

Product upgrades, 'marriage season' demand, attractive discounts, and finance schemes are also aiding sales in the category, according to research reports by Motilal Oswal, Nomura, and Dolat Capital. However, the market continues to be skewed towards models with engine capacities over 125 cc.

The demand recovery for two-wheelers has remained fickle over the past few years as the affordability of these vehicles has been hit by raw material inflation and stricter emission norms.

Retail sales for the category rose 9% year-on-year in May after falling over 7% in April. In the fiscal ended March 2023, two-wheeler sales rose 18.5% but remained lower than those in FY17 and FY18, data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Associations showed.

"The 2W sales were positively influenced by seasonal factors like the marriage season, changes in the FAME subsidies effective from June, and the recovery of rural demand, which hint towards a promising future in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic," FADA had said in the May sales report.