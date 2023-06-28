Asset Quality At Banks May Improve Further In FY24, Says RBI Report

Asset quality at Indian banks could continue to improve if prevailing macroeconomic conditions keep playing out, the RBI said in a report.

The gross non-performing asset ratio at Indian banks is projected to improve by 30 basis points to 3.6% by March 2024, according to the Reserve Bank of India's baseline projections in the financial stability report released on Wednesday. The overall gross NPA ratio at banks stood at 3.9% in FY23.

The net NPA ratio for banks improved to 1% as of March 2023, as compared with 6.1% as of March 2018.

"Stress test results reveal that (scheduled commercial banks) are well-capitalised and capable of absorbing macroeconomic shocks over a one-year horizon, even in the absence of any further capital infusion," the report said.

While the stress tests signal improvement in asset quality under prevailing economic conditions, if the scenario worsens to medium or severe stress, the gross NPA ratio may rise to 4.1% and 5.1%, respectively.