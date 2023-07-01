As GST Turns Six, Implementation Of Appellate Tribunal Tops Industry Wishlist

According to the GST@6 survey by Deloitte India, which featured 612 industry participants across six industry sectors, most of the industry leaders appreciated the GST system and agreed that it led to a reduction of goods and services costs.

They expressed the need for additional reforms to encourage "ease of doing business", including bringing about uniformity in approach to audit, investigation and scrutiny across jurisdictions to propel sectoral growth in the next 1-2 years.

Shashi Mathews, partner at Induslaw Legal LLP, said that as the system evolves, so do the complications. "The menace of fake invoicing has hounded GST for the last six years and while the department is taking measures and actively prosecuting such cases, it can be said that the same is sometimes to the peril of honest taxpayers, who are subject to intense scrutiny and business disruption," he said.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs is currently conducting a nationwide campaign to curb fake registrations and fradulent input tax credit claims.

Earlier in the month, CBIC Chairperson Vivek Johri said that 43,000 cases were under verification in the ongoing special drive, out of which 10,000 entities had been identified to have falsely claimed GST.

A financial implication of Rs 15,000 crore had been identified as fake input tax credit claims being passed on by bogus entities, Johri told reporters in New Delhi, after a trade facilitation event conducted by the Confederation of Indian Industry.

The CBIC started its campaign to identify fraudulent invoices and GST registration on May 15, and it is expected to go on till July 15.