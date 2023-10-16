Angel Tax: DPIIT-Registered Startups To Be Spared From Scrutiny

The income tax department issued a clarification to its field formations to spare startups registered with the Department of Promotion for Industry and Internal Trade from scrutiny on angel tax.

This comes at a time when startups that have non-resident investors have received notices on the valuation of investments made by non-residents.

However, the directive also mentioned that an inquiry or verification of other issues mentioned in the notice can be carried out by the tax department officers. It was also clarified that any contention by these startups on the issue would be summarily accepted.

According to government data, there are over 99,000 DPIIT-recognised startups across 670 districts of the country as of May 31 this year.

The clarification provides much-needed relief to the startups, which already have to endure a funding winter, according to Divakar Vijayasarathy, founder and chief executive officer of DVS Advisors LLP.