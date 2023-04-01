Agricultural Drones Are Saving Costs And Lives In Karnataka

The use of drones in agriculture has taken off in Karnataka, the country's largest producer of coffee, ragi and tomatoes, offering hope in curbing fatalities from accidental pesticide intake.

In 2015, Karnataka reported 1,030 cases of farmer deaths linked to pesticide or insecticide poisoning through accidental intake, according to National Crime Record Bureau data. The state's tally was the third worst after Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Drones can also be cheaper for farmers in terms of per acre labour costs. And they use 60% of the chemicals and 10% of the water used in manual spraying. To be sure, initial costs can still be prohibitive. BQ Prime earlier reported how drone-sharing is the way forward. Farmers in Karnataka are already seeing the benefits.