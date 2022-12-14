ADB Keeps India's GDP Growth Unchanged At 7%
ADB's 7% growth projection for fiscal 2022-23, unchanged from its September forecast, compares to 8.7% GDP growth in 2021-22.
Asian Development Bank has kept its outlook for India's economic growth unchanged at 7% for the current fiscal year while forecasting a weaker-than-previously expected pace for developing Asia.
ADB's 7% growth projection for fiscal 2022-23 (April 2022 to March 2023), unchanged from its September forecast, compares to 8.7% GDP growth in 2021-22.
For 2023-24, the GDP growth has been kept unchanged at 7.2%.
The Manila-based ADB in a report on Wednesday saw Asia expanding 4.2% this year before accelerating to 4.6% in 2023. These projections compare to the previously estimated expansion of 4.3% and 4.9%, respectively.
"Despite recent global headwinds, the Indian economy is expected to grow by 7.0%, as projected in the Update, supported by a strong domestic base."
"While some recent high-frequency indicators are more favourable than expected -- notably consumer confidence, electricity supply and purchasing managers' indexes -- others are a little less favourable, in particular exports, largely textiles and iron ore, and the index of industrial production of consumer goods," it said.
The growth forecast for 2023-34 is unchanged at 7.2%, 'sustained by positive effects from structural reform and from public investment catalysing private investment'.
Inflation in India is still expected to rise to 6.7% in 2022-23 before falling back to 5.8%.
"In India, the economy grew by 6.3% in Q2 (July-September) of the fiscal year 2022-23, reflecting contraction in public consumption of 4.4% even as exports grew by 11.5% despite the global slowdown," ADB said.
On the supply side, the increase was led by service sector growth at 9.3%, contributing 4.6 percentage points to GDP growth.
Industry, by contrast, suffered a small contraction by 0.8%, dragged down by contraction in manufacturing and mining, ADB added.