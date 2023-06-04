Adani Group To Provide Free School Education For Odisha Train Tragedy Victims' Children

Describing the Odisha train tragedy as 'deeply distressing', industrialist Gautam Adani on Sunday offered to take responsibility for the school education of the children who lost their parents in the worst train accident in decades.

The chairperson of the Adani Group said in his tweet, "We are all deeply distressed by the Odisha train accident. We have decided that the Adani Group will take responsibility for the school education of the innocent people who have lost their parents in this accident."

"It is the joint responsibility of all of us to provide strength to the victims and their families and a better tomorrow to the children," he said in the tweet.