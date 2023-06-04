Adani Group To Provide Free School Education For Odisha Train Tragedy Victims' Children
The tragedy has claimed the lives of at least 275 people and injured 1,175 others, as per the latest PTI report on June 4.
Describing the Odisha train tragedy as 'deeply distressing', industrialist Gautam Adani on Sunday offered to take responsibility for the school education of the children who lost their parents in the worst train accident in decades.
The chairperson of the Adani Group said in his tweet, "We are all deeply distressed by the Odisha train accident. We have decided that the Adani Group will take responsibility for the school education of the innocent people who have lost their parents in this accident."
"It is the joint responsibility of all of us to provide strength to the victims and their families and a better tomorrow to the children," he said in the tweet.
à¤à¤¡à¤¼à¥à¤¸à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤°à¥à¤² à¤¦à¥à¤°à¥à¤à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¸à¥ à¤¹à¤® à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤¬à¥à¤¹à¤¦ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤¥à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) June 4, 2023
à¤¹à¤®à¤¨à¥ à¤«à¥à¤¸à¤²à¤¾ à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¿ à¤à¤¿à¤¨ à¤®à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¸ à¤¹à¤¾à¤¦à¤¸à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤ à¤à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤µà¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤à¥à¤²à¥ à¤¶à¤¿à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤®à¥à¤®à¥à¤¦à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤ à¤¡à¤¾à¤£à¥ à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤¹ à¤à¤ à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾à¥¤
à¤ªà¥à¤¡à¤¼à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤ à¤à¤µà¤ à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤¬à¤² à¤à¤° à¤¬à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¥à¤¹à¤¤à¤° à¤à¤² à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¥ à¤¯à¤¹ à¤¹à¤® à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤¯à¥à¤à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤¿à¤®à¥à¤®à¥à¤¦à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤
Three trains—the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast, and a goods train — were involved in the June 2 accident.
On June 2, the Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches, and a few of these derailed coaches toppled over the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express, which was passing by at the same time.
Investigators are looking into possible human error, signal failure, and other possible causes behind the three-train crash, according to PTI.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.