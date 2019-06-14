88.6% Of Karnataka Under Drought As Government Admits Design Flaw In Water Schemes
A farmer in drought-hit Karnataka, grows jowar, a dry-land crop. Last year, his entire crop failed due to scanty rainfall.
Dhondiram Tukaram Sutar, 68, a farmer and social worker from Pandegaon village in Athani taluka of northern Karnataka, has 2.5 acre of farmland on which he grows jowar (sorghum) every year. Jowar is a dry-land crop that can be grown in both rabi (winter) and kharif (monsoon) cropping seasons. Last year, Sutar’s entire crop failed due to scanty rainfall, and he has been unable to sow another crop ever since.
Part of Belagavi district, Athani taluka is facing acute drought--from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2018, Athani recorded 40.38 mm of rainfall against the average of 135.70 mm, while the district received 50.60 mm against the norm of 152.50 mm, according to data collected by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, an autonomous body affiliated with the revenue department of Karnataka government.
Athani has had scanty rains for more than a decade, inadequate to sustain agriculture, so that most farmers in the region rear cattle as an alternative source of income. Sutar has three cows and five goats. He sells their milk for Rs 30 a litre. He also breeds goats for meat and sells two every six months (a kid goat fetches Rs 4000–7,000, whereas a doe or a buck sells for Rs 10,000).
Now, there is not enough water to manage the cattle. Most farmers in the taluka who have had crop failures have been unable to avail of insurance payouts under the central government’s crop insurance scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.
This is the sixth and last story in our series on the drought that affected at least 43.87 percent area in the country as of May 30, according to the Drought Early Warning System run by the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar. You can read the previous stories here, here, here,here and here.
Dry Spell Across Districts
Karnataka declared 23 of its 30 districts drought-hit, IndiaSpend reported on Sept. 28, 2018. At least 16 of these are perpetually drought-prone, according to an analysis by the Central Research Institute of Dryland Agriculture. These districts also feature among the 24 districts in the country that are known to be disposed to drought, revenue minister RV Deshpande told the legislative assembly in December 2018. Belagavi is identified as a permanently drought-hit region, The Hindu reported on Dec. 19, 2018.
At least seven districts in Karnataka are marked ‘scanty category’—where the departure from average rainfall is between -99 percent and -60 percent, based on the pre-monsoon rainfall data (March 1 to May 31) collated by KSNDMC.
Source: Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre
Note: Data is between March 1 to May 31, 2019
Belagavi is one of the six districts recording rainfall of 31 mm, a departure of -68 percent. In Athani, the pre-monsoon rainfall was 36 mm; the departure from average rainfall, -52 percent. The situation is graver in the neighbouring talukas such as Chikkodi (18 mm rainfall, departure -80 percent), Raybag (28 mm rainfall, departure -63 percent) and Gokak (16 mm rainfall, departure -85 percent).
Source: Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre
* Height above Local Ground Level
Athani has received only 34 days of rain on average every year—the lowest among the 10 talukas in Belagavi district—as per data collected by the Belagavi district statistical office between 1951 and 2000. This rainfall is concentrated in June, July and August.
The 10 rain gauges in the taluka show the drought situation worsening with each passing year. “Because there is no water, farmers are forced to sell their cattle,” said Sutar.
Rainfall in the northern Karnataka district also varies from year to year, according to H Venkatesh, agrometeorologist working on an All India Coordinated Research Project, under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. While there might be good rainfall in June in one year, monsoons might start late in July the next year. “It rains regularly in October during the harvest season for short-term crops,” said Venkatesh. “We provide short-term and medium-term rain forecast. The extended long-term forecast is in an experimental stage. These predictions reach farmers through the Havaamaana Krishi mobile application.”
The KSNDMC has a 24x7, three-line help-desk called the Varuna Mitra, which provides weather-related information to farmers across Karnataka. “In 2018, we received about 1,525,000 calls out of which 52,471 calls were from farmers in Belagavi,” said GS Shrinivas Reddy, director of KSNDMC. The Indian Meteorological Department provides district-wise weather forecast while KSNDMC gives village-level weather information to farmers.
Pandurang Mane, 70, a farmer from Shirur village in Athani, grows maize and bajra (pearl millet) on 2.5 acres of land. Mane has not had a good harvest in the last two years due to insufficient rainfall. “The seeds that I had sown last year did not even sprout,” he said. Mane’s annual income from farming is around Rs 20,000. He gets by on Rs 5,000-6,000, which includes the money that his children send him. “With each passing year, my income is decreasing drastically. At my age, I cannot even get a job as a farmhand,” he said.
Digging For Water An Epic Task
Almost 600,000 people in Athani depend on groundwater for all their needs—from drinking to farming--but groundwater has been depleted to the extent that borewells, of which every field has one, run dry too. There are a few open wells of about 120 feet depth, but to strike water, the well must go 700 to 800 feet deeper, for which permission has to be taken from panchayats.