Economic Survey: Labour Markets, Employment Recover Beyond Pre-Covid Level

As per the Economic Survey, based on the industry of work, the share of workers engaged in agriculture rose marginally from 45.6% in 2019-20 to 46.5% in 2020-21, the share of manufacturing declined faintly from 11.2% to 10.9%, the share of construction increased from 11.6% to 12.1%, and share of trade, hotel & restaurants declined from 13.2% to 12.2%, over the same period.