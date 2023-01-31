Budget Strip 2023 Logo
Economic Survey 2023 Live: Export Competitiveness Hampered By Higher Logistics Costs, Says CEA Nageswaran

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran is set to address a press conference at 2 p.m.
Save
<div class="paragraphs"><p>India's Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran. (Photo: BQ Prime)</p></div>
India's Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran. (Photo: BQ Prime)
Export Competitiveness Hampered By Higher Logistics Costs, Says CEA Nageswaran

India's export competitiveness was hampered by higher logistics cost and the government's National Logistics Policy will play a part in halving logistics costs.
CEA Anantha Nageswaran
Enough Scope For Fiscal Parameters To Improve, Says Chief Economic Adviser

  • There is enough scope for fiscal parameters to improve in coming years.

  • India’s fiscal parameters will improve once we achieve sustained growth.

CEA Press Conference


Quality Of Government’s Expenditure Has Gone Up: CEA

  • The government has become more transparent on Budget deficit number

  • The government is making procurement more transparent

CEA Press Conference

Agriculture Sector Has Tremendous Export Potential, Says CEA Nageswaran

  • Share of private sector investment in agriculture has increased over past 12 years

CEA Press Conference


Banks' Non-Performing Ratios Are Lower Now, Says CEA Nageswaran

  • You can see that banks have undertaken recapitalisation, increased provisions

  • Credit growth across sectors is sustainably in double digits

  • This credit growth was missing in the second half of the last decade

CEA Press Conference









