Economic Survey 2023 Live: Export Competitiveness Hampered By Higher Logistics Costs, Says CEA Nageswaran
Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran is set to address a press conference at 2 p.m.
Export Competitiveness Hampered By Higher Logistics Costs, Says CEA Nageswaran
India's export competitiveness was hampered by higher logistics cost and the government's National Logistics Policy will play a part in halving logistics costs.CEA Anantha Nageswaran
Enough Scope For Fiscal Parameters To Improve, Says Chief Economic Adviser
There is enough scope for fiscal parameters to improve in coming years.
India’s fiscal parameters will improve once we achieve sustained growth.
Source: CEA Press Conference
Quality Of Government’s Expenditure Has Gone Up: CEA
The government has become more transparent on Budget deficit number
The government is making procurement more transparent
Source: CEA Press Conference
Agriculture Sector Has Tremendous Export Potential, Says CEA Nageswaran
Share of private sector investment in agriculture has increased over past 12 years
Source: CEA Press Conference
Banks' Non-Performing Ratios Are Lower Now, Says CEA Nageswaran
You can see that banks have undertaken recapitalisation, increased provisions
Credit growth across sectors is sustainably in double digits
This credit growth was missing in the second half of the last decade
Source: CEA Press Conference
We Don’t Have To Talk About Pandemic Recovery Anymore, Says CEA Nageswaran
CEA Nageswaran Arrives At Press Conference
Economic Survey Highlights: GDP Forecast For FY24 To Be In The Range Of 6-6.8%
Economic Survey Highlights: India's Growth Outlook Seems Better Than In Pre-Pandemic Years
Economic Survey Highlights: Increase In Capex Has Large-Scale Positive Implications
CEA Nageswaran Set To Address Press
