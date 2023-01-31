Economic Survey 2023: India's Economy To Grow 6.5% In FY24

India's economy is likely to grow 6.5% in 2023–24 compared with 7% this fiscal and 8.7% in 2021–22, according to the Economic Survey for 2022–23.

Nominal GDP is estimated to grow 11% in FY24, according to the survey tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the budget on Tuesday. India will likely remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

The recovery from the pandemic was relatively quick, with growth next fiscal to be supported by solid domestic demand and a pick-up in capital investment, it said. The uptick in private consumption has also boosted production activity, resulting in an increase in capacity utilisation across sectors, said the survey.

The central government's capital expenditure, which increased by 63.4% in the first eight months of FY23, was another growth driver for the economy in the current year, crowding out private capex since January-March 2022, the survey said. "On current trends, it appears that the full year’s capital expenditure budget will be met."

Apart from housing, construction activity, in general, has significantly risen in FY23 as the much-enlarged capex of the central government and its public sector enterprises is rapidly being deployed, the survey said. Going by the capex multiplier estimated for the country, the economic output of the country is set to increase by at least four times the amount of capex, it said.

A sustained increase in private capex is also "imminent" with the strengthening of the balance sheets of the corporates and the consequent increase in credit financing it has been able to generate.

Despite strong global headwinds and tighter domestic monetary policy, if India is still expected to grow between 6.5 and 7.0%, and that too without the advantage of a base effect, it is a reflection of India’s underlying economic resilience; of its ability to recoup, renew and re-energise the growth drivers of the economy, the survey said.

The government is also on track to achieve its fiscal deficit target of 6.4% of GDP for FY23. "The gradual decline in the Union government's fiscal deficit as a percentage of GDP, in line with the fiscal glide path envisioned by the government, is a result of careful fiscal management supported by buoyant revenue collection over the last two years," stated the survey.