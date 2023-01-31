Economic Survey 2023: Four Key Takeaways

The survey says India's growth story remains on track.

India To Remain Fastest-Growing Major Economy

India's economy is expected to grow 6.5% in 2023-24, while the gross domestic product in nominal terms is estimated to grow at 11%.

India's Recovery From Pandemic Relatively Quick

 Economy has nearly 'recouped' what was lost, 'renewed' what had paused, it said.

Is Inflation Going To Be Cause Of Concern?

RBI projection of 6.8% inflation this fiscal is outside the upper-target limit, the survey highlighted.

Will Rupee Depreciate Further?

Chances of rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the current account deficit widening would further depreciate the rupee, it said.

 Economic Survey 2022-2023: Key Highlights

