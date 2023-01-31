Economic Survey 2023: Four Key Takeaways

The survey says India's growth story remains on track.
India's economy is expected to grow 6.5% in 2023-24, while the gross domestic product in nominal terms is estimated to grow at 11%.
Economy has nearly 'recouped' what was lost, 'renewed' what had paused, it said.
RBI projection of 6.8% inflation this fiscal is outside the upper-target limit, the survey highlighted.
Chances of rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the current account deficit widening would further depreciate the rupee, it said.