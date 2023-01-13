Transcript Zero Episode 22: How Climate Change Reached Davos

Well, it's funny because I think there's probably a couple of groups in the world: those that when you say the word Davos, they immediately get the desire like, Oh, I've got to get there, I want to join the elite, the top of business, the top of policy and government, at the top of media to somehow get to the place where the movers and shakers have been meeting since I think 1971. There's another group that will say, if you say the word Davos, they'll say, oh, that's where all the elite go. Not to try and save the planet or fix the problems, but actually, just to make their lovely life that much more lovely. And maybe there's another group that have never heard of Davos at all. But the Davos that we want to talk to, and the reason why we go there is it is actually the place where the World Economic Forum convenes people that have power from all different stakeholder groups. And the mission, in many ways has, I think, shifted over time from just trying to make the world a more economically viable place into actually a more sustainable place. Of course, not all of them are on the program yet, but increasingly, a number of them are. So we go to try and influence that group that have power, that are interested in really getting us to a safer space in a low-carbon economy, and really try and show them just what the heck is happening in the Arctic, and the scale and speed of change that is happening.