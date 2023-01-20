The Davos Chats — 2023

But then, who would have imagined that the world would change so drastically in this short span of time and that we would shift from discussing ‘Globalization 4.0’ at Davos 2019—that was supposed to have rewritten the rules of the global economy—to discussing ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’ in Davos 2023?

The rules did get rewritten—but in a totally unanticipated way. This onslaught of multidimensional risks is unprecedented, and their confluence creates a far bigger compounding effect or a ‘polycrisis’—a term that was coined in the 1990s and was broadly covered in the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report for this year. (The WEF defines it as “a cluster of related global risks with compounding effects, such that the overall impact exceeds the sum of each part.”)

Going into WEF 2023, I was surprised to read about massive layoffs by the “infallible” tech industry and economists’ warnings about the global recession in the third quarter of 2023. These days, the quality of the economists’ predictions is as good as my skiing skills. Both are on slippery slopes. Besides the ongoing geo-economic fragmentation and weaponization of economic policies, we are witnessing the Great Fracture—a term coined by the UN Secretary General—the decoupling of China and the U.S., which has massive knock-on global consequences and will severely dilute economic globalization.

All this means that conventional trade patterns will transform as parts of the western world attempt to reduce their reliance on both Russia and China. Needless to say, this becomes an opportunity for India and other ASEAN countries to benefit from the diversification of supply chain risks that can be expected.