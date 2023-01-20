Davos Isn’t Too Down on Britain
Keir Starmer’s invite to WEF signals some see him as the UK’s future. But is the influence of the summit itself becoming a thing of the past?
The Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his chancellor Rachel Reeves arrived in Davos on Wednesday as they step up their business-charm offensive. As senior reporter Phil Aldrick puts it on this week’s , they are there to build up their profile. While an appearance from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak might have been seen as “one billionaire speaking to other billionaires,” in the case of Starmer, who reportedly was invited by World Economic Forum Chairman Klaus Schwab himself, it’s an opportunity to present the Labour Party as the UK’s future.
Aldrick joins hosts Francine Lacqua and David Merritt to discuss what attendees of this year's Davos conference are saying about the UK. They also discuss the major agenda items — the war in Ukraine and the Inflation Reduction Act in the US -- as well as what the conversations in Davos mean for the City, and whether Manchester United’s decision to take over one of the shopfronts on the promenade is an attempt to expand its fan base or its roster of potential investors. Meanwhile, there's something else worth talking about: Is the Davos forum's influence a thing of the past?
