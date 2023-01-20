Davos Isn’t Too Down on Britain

Aldrick joins hosts Francine Lacqua and David Merritt to discuss what attendees of this year's Davos conference are saying about the UK. They also discuss the major agenda items — the war in Ukraine and the Inflation Reduction Act in the US -- as well as what the conversations in Davos mean for the City, and whether Manchester United’s decision to take over one of the shopfronts on the promenade is an attempt to expand its fan base or its roster of potential investors. Meanwhile, there's something else worth talking about: Is the Davos forum's influence a thing of the past?