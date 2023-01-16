India's Richest 1% Own More Than 40% Of Total Wealth: Oxfam

Releasing the India supplement of its annual inequality report on the first day of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting here, rights group Oxfam International said that taxing India's ten-richest at 5% can fetch entire money to bring children back to school.

The report titled "Survival of the Richest" further said that if India's billionaires are taxed once at 2% on their entire wealth, it would support the requirement of Rs 40,423 crore for the nutrition of malnourished in the country for the next three years.