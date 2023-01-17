Davos WEF 2023: How Garuda Aerospace Plans To Tenfold Drone Production In The Next Few Months 

In the seven years since its inception, Garuda Aerospace has about 400 drones spread across 26 cities in India that are available for hire. In the next three to four months, the company wants to increase that number tenfold and manufacture 4,000 to 5,000 drones.

Not only that, the startup wants to increase that number to 25,000 by March 2024, with a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore.

How? Founder and CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash tells BQ Prime's Niraj Shah at the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.