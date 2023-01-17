Davos WEF 2023: How Garuda Aerospace Plans To Tenfold Drone Production In The Next Few Months
Garuda Aerospace Founder Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to BQ Prime's Niraj Shah at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
In the seven years since its inception, Garuda Aerospace has about 400 drones spread across 26 cities in India that are available for hire. In the next three to four months, the company wants to increase that number tenfold and manufacture 4,000 to 5,000 drones.
Not only that, the startup wants to increase that number to 25,000 by March 2024, with a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore.
How? Founder and CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash tells BQ Prime's Niraj Shah at the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
"We have a lot of good contract manufacturers and partners. We recently partnered with Lockheed Martin, a global aviation and defense company. We've also partnered with Tata Rallis Ltd., Cognizant Technologies, and Elbit Systems in Israel. We have tremendous indigenous 'Make in India' drone capabilities."
He also stated that they have worked on their drone software and hardware to make them 80% autonomous.
On the demand side, Jayaprakash said there is a potential of about 4–4.5 lakh drones being deployed in Indian farms currently, because agriculture has the largest scope among sectors, including videography, defence, etc.