Davos WEF 2023: Forging Demand To Grow In Europe, Says Bharat Forge's Amit Kalyani

Growth in the electric vehicle industry is going to come from the two- and three-wheeler segments, Kalyani said.

"The biggest growth in EVs is going to come from the two- and three-wheeler sector because that is a sector where, commercially, it makes a lot of sense for users because they save a lot of money."

Moreover, the demand for electric buses is robust, which is procured by state transport and other government agencies.

According to him, the company is focused on the EV supply chain at the global level and for EV products for India. "We supply to companies in the U.S., Europe, and China."

Bharat Forge is also a supplier for traditional original equipment manufacturers that are transitioning to hybrids and EVs, along with EV startups, he said.

The company's domestic product portfolio is limited to two- and three-wheeler EVs. It supplies battery cases, motor housing, and gear boxes, among other products, for the two- and three-wheeler segments in India.