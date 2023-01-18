Davos Latest: IMF’s Gopinath Says Headline Inflation Has Peaked
The business and financial elite are in Davos to discuss global issues including the climate crisis, the end of the era of cheap money and food and energy security.
(Bloomberg) -- Gita Gopinath, the International Monetary Fund’s No. 2 official, said the global economy has shown “signs of resilience,” and European Central Bank Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the euro region should avoid a recession this year.
The comments on Wednesday were in line with the general tone of cautious optimism at the World Economic Forum. On the opening day of the gathering of the business and financial elite in Davos, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He projected that the world’s second-largest economy will normalize as Covid-19 restrictions ease.
A speech by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the only Group of Seven leader due to attend the event, is one of Wednesday’s highlights. Scholz spoke with Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait in Berlin on Tuesday and said he’s convinced Germany will avoid recession this year and that he is in talks with allies about sending battle tanks to Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres are also due to speak. Tune in to Bloomberg Television for interviews with Norwegian wealth fund CEO Nicolai Tangen, Mubadala CEO Khaldoon Al Mubarak and Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters, among many others.
Key Developments
- Scholz Sees Germany Riding Out War in Ukraine Without Recession
- Bridgewater’s Bob Prince Says the Boom-Bust Cycle Is Back
- UBS CEO Says Bank ‘Bucking the Trend’ as Rivals Fire Bankers
- Larry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, Personal
- Credit Suisse Chair Warns on Bonuses After ‘Horrifying Year’
Villeroy Sees Recession Avoided This Year (8:45 a.m.)
European Central Bank Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the euro region should avoid a recession this year and that both headline and core inflation “will probably peak in this semester.”
Read more: Villeroy Says Lagarde’s Half-Point ECB Hike Guidance Still Valid
“But we must stay the course in our battle against inflation, I am very clear about that,” Villeroy, who is also the governor of the Bank of France, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “We will win this battle, let me be extremely straightforward. We will bring inflation back towards 2% by the end of 2024/25.”
IMF Says Japan Risks Missing Price Target (8:25 a.m.)
Japan’s central bank faces a different challenge from global peers because of the high risk that inflation there will end up below target, according to the International Monetary Fund’s No. 2 official.
“The Bank of Japan has a pretty complex decision to deal with,” Gita Gopinath, the IMF’s first deputy managing director, said an interview with Bloomberg TV. “Unlike the major economies of the world, they have inflation going up, but the risk of inflation sliding back well below their target remains high.”
IMF’s Gopinath Sees Inflation Peak (8:20 a.m.)
Headline inflation has probably peaked but some of “the more sticky components” such as the services sector are still trending up in some countries, the IMF’s Gopinath, adding that 2023 will be a “tough year.”
The new IMF forecasts for the global economy, due at the end of the month, will be “in the ballpark of what we put out in October,” she said. “After going through about three rounds of downgrades at least we don’t have a worse outcome we’re looking at this time around.”
“While we have global growth bottoming out this year, it improves towards the second half of this year and then into 2024,” Gopinath added. “That’s because we’re seeing signs of resilience.”
Crytpo Tracker Is Hiring for Expansion (8:10 a.m.)
Chainalysis Inc., a company that specializes in tracking crypto transactions and the entities behind them, is seeking to boost staff by about 11% as part of a global expansion plan that could include new acquisitions.
The startup, whose backers include Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC, is looking for data scientists, technology analysts and intelligence experts under a push to grow its workforce by 100 to as many as 1,000 employees this year, according to co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Michael Gronager.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.