Davos Gears Up For World Leaders' Biggest Post-Pandemic Meet; Indian Presence Significant

The biggest congregation of global leaders will return Monday to the usual snow-laden setting of this Swiss ski resort town, with thousands of participants, including about a hundred from India, set to discuss "cooperation in a fragmented world."

The World Economic Forum had to host its last annual meeting in 2022 in May as the summit could not take place in the usual month of January due to Covid-related restrictions. Before that, the 2021 meeting could take place only online.

Though the pandemic is yet to be declared totally over, restrictions are few, and the war in Ukraine and the economic fallout of geopolitical as well as health crises have made the Davos meeting, often described as the biggest congregation of the global elite, very interesting.