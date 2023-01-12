A Snowless Davos Tells The World’s Elite All They Need to Know

“I hope it's a real reality check” for the world’s decision-makers, says Gail Whiteman, professor of sustainability at Exeter Business School in the UK. “Switzerland in the winter should have snow. It’s not just that you can’t ski as much as you might want. The whole biodiversity chain changes, because trees start to think it’s spring and so do flies.”Despite decades of incremental change, the risks posed by a warming planet weren’t much of a priority for the world’s elite until recently. Barring the pandemic, the WEF has physically convened business leaders and heads of state every year since 1971. This year, more than a third of the panel discussions on the official agenda are linked to climate change, alongside the usual fare on the health of the global economy and the delicate state of geopolitics. But looking at the executive summaries from the 2010s, the first mention of “climate” didn’t come until 2014.