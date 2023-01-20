Davos 2023: World Is Noticing Super-Innovative India, Says Dassault Systèmes VP
Dassault Systèmes has opened a new facility in India as the software development firm is expanding workforce in the country.
One of the major themes at the World Economic Forum 2023 is harnessing frontier technology for private sector innovation and resilience, according to Dassault Systèmes' Executive Vice President Florence Verzelen.
"India is super-innovative. The world is seeing so many innovations in life science, MedTech and two-wheelers. These innovations are developing in India and exported to the rest of the world," Verzelen told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum on Friday.
"India is super big for us. We have 3,000 people in India working for us and India is a very interesting market for us."
Dassault Systèmes just opened a new facility in India as the software development firm is expanding the workforce in the country, she said.
Digging Deep Into Virtual Twinning
In terms of innovations, she mentioned that Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Ashok Leyland Ltd. are using virtual twinning (digital representation) to develop products; while IPCA laboratories Ltd. is using virtual twinning to develop new medicines and produce them more quickly.
Explaining the idea behind it, Verzelen gave the example of a car. If someone has a car, they can design, engineer, do simulation as well as manufacture cars based on virtual twinning, she said.
"Virtual twinning allows full collaboration from all stakeholders—design, engineering, simulation and manufacturing—and even to do the predictive maintenance. This helps to develop more innovation and sustainable cars quickly."
In all the sectors of the economy, and even in making smart cities, virtual twinning is used, Verzelen said.
"We have really interesting projects that can be used to optimise traffic and construction in the city."