Davos 2023: World Is Noticing Super-Innovative India, Says Dassault Systèmes VP

One of the major themes at the World Economic Forum 2023 is harnessing frontier technology for private sector innovation and resilience, according to Dassault Systèmes' Executive Vice President Florence Verzelen.

"India is super-innovative. The world is seeing so many innovations in life science, MedTech and two-wheelers. These innovations are developing in India and exported to the rest of the world," Verzelen told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum on Friday.

"India is super big for us. We have 3,000 people in India working for us and India is a very interesting market for us."

Dassault Systèmes just opened a new facility in India as the software development firm is expanding the workforce in the country, she said.