Davos 2023: Vedanta's Anil Agarwal Says Construction Of Gujarat Chip Plant To Start In Two-Three Months

Vedanta Ltd. and Foxconn will start construction of their semiconductor plant in Gujarat "very soon; probably in the next two to three months", according to billionaire Anil Agarwal.

The first product from the plant is expected in less than three years, Agarwal, founder and chairman at parent Vedanta Resources Ltd., told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The facility will have about 500 employees from abroad, Agarwal said.

The company had in September announced that it will set up a semiconductor plant with Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., also known at Foxconn, in Gujarat with an investment of Rs 1.54 lakh crore.