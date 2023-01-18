Davos 2023: Tamil Nadu Is In Better Position To Attract Investment, Says Industries Minister

Tamil Nadu has positioned itself fairly well on the global platform of the World Economic Forum 2023, compared to its debut last year, according to the Minister for Department of Industries of Tamil Nadu Thangam Thennarasu.

While the southern state didn't sign any memorandums of understanding, it did have discussions that would hopefully lead to future investments, Thennarasu told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah, during an interview on the sidelines of the WEF in Davos.

"Within the span of 1.5 years, since the new government came to power in Tamil Nadu, we are now in a position to attract investments around Rs 2.3 lakh crore and create employment opportunities for about 3 lakh people in the state," he said.