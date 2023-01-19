Davos 2023: Storage Deficit Key Hurdle For Green Energy Adoption, Says Power Minister

Fossil fuel usage cannot be ruled out yet as storage remains the primary hurdle in the way of zero-emission commitments, according to RK Singh, the Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy.

"You can't have 100% green energy until you have solved the problem of storage," Singh told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, on Thursday.

"The sun doesn't shine at night, the wind doesn't blow when it doesn't blow. You still need energy then," he said.

Therefore, there is a need to have a base load, which the renewables—except hydro—does not provide, he said. The base load will come from different sources for different countries, according to the Minister.

"My overall capacity from coal has come down from near 95% to about 58%; 42% is already non-fossil (energy)," he said. "By 2030, I will have 500 GW of non-fossil out of (a) total capacity of 820 GW. I think it would be around 900 GW."

Singh highlighted that the share of green energy in India's overall energy mix is on the rise and that of coal is reducing, but doing away with it altogether can happen only when storage becomes available.