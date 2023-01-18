Davos 2023: OPEC Will Invest To Ensure Stable Crude Supply, Says Secretary General Al Ghais

With supply and demand set to rise, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is investing significantly in its member countries to ensure stable and secure supply of oil, and will continue to do so around the world, according to Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais.

"We need to invest today, just to maintain production flat at the current level of 100 million barrels a day globally," Al Ghais told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum summit in Davos on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, we have seen a fallback in levels of investment, whether it's after the downtrend in 2016–17 or after the pandemic as well. This is something that OPEC has always cautioned against. We have to invest today to be able to supply in a few years' time."

Citing the OPEC annual outlook, Al Ghais said that the global oil industry requires an investment of $12.1 trillion across the entire value chain up to 2045.

Primary energy demand is projected to grow 23% by 2045 and can be met only with a diverse energy mix, with oil still an irreplaceable part of it.

"By 2045, oil will still retain 29–30% of the global energy mix. To be able to supply that to the world, including India and other places of growth, OPEC is committed to investing to ensure there are stable and secure supplies everywhere," the OPEC Secretary General said.