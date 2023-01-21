Davos 2023: Leaders Say Speed, Cooperation, Resilience Can Mend Fragmented World

Cooperation became more virtual and the forum's Global Collaboration Village showed how the metaverse can be harnessed for inclusive and effective international action. With the golden age of artificial intelligence under way, technology will provide more ways to bring people together.

"Through the power of collaboration, innovation, human goodwill and ingenuity, we have the capacity to turn challenges into opportunities. This is the spirit of solving problems through mutual respect and cooperation. This is the spirit of Davos", WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab said.