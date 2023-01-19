Davos 2023: India's Infrastructure Push A Huge Opportunity For Honeywell, Says COO Vimal Kapur

India’s increased investment in infrastructure provides huge scope for Honeywell International Inc., according to its President and Chief Operating Officer Vimal Kapur.

“India is on a high turn in global economy,” Kapur told BQ Prime’s Niraj Shah on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, on Thursday.

Economic factors support the aerospace to performance materials company and Honeywell is growing in double digit in India in the past three years, he said.

"We have been using India as a base for several years. Honeywell set up its R&D centre in Bangalore in the late '90s," Kapur said. "We were the first pioneers to leverage India for global work, manufacturing and sourcing."

"We can build more airports, hospitals, 5G network and data centres," Kapur said.