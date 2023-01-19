Davos 2023: India Will Take Leadership In Energy Equipment Manufacturing, Says Inox's Siddharth Jain

'Made In India' is a brand now and products are designed, engineered and manufactured in India for the world, according to Siddharth Jain, director at Inox Group.

India is going to take a leadership position in all equipment manufacturing for energy, liquid hydrogen and fusion, Jain told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

According to him, India has a big local manufacturing economy for raw materials and because of that, India was safe from the supply-chain shocks that the rest of the world faced, Jain said.