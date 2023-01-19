Davos 2023: India Will Take Leadership In Energy Equipment Manufacturing, Says Inox's Siddharth Jain
India has a big local manufacturing economy and was safe from supply-chain shocks that the rest of the world faced, Jain said.
'Made In India' is a brand now and products are designed, engineered and manufactured in India for the world, according to Siddharth Jain, director at Inox Group.
India is going to take a leadership position in all equipment manufacturing for energy, liquid hydrogen and fusion, Jain told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.
According to him, India has a big local manufacturing economy for raw materials and because of that, India was safe from the supply-chain shocks that the rest of the world faced, Jain said.
Green Hydrogen Mission
The future for India is going to be green hydrogen and the government understands the importance of the same, he said.
"With the announcement of Green Hydrogen Mission, which talks about the amount of green hydrogen India will be producing by 2030, it is also about demand creation at the same time.''
Jain is optimistic that "India is going to take a leadership position in utilising green hydrogen sooner than another country".
PVR And Inox Group
The Indian movie industry is at about $2 billion, and the PVR Ltd. and Inox Ltd.'s combined turnover on movie ticket should be in the range of $500 million, Jain said.
"We will be adding about 200-300 screens every year. We want to incentivize the filmmakers for better quality content to show and better quality cinema."