Davos 2023: Ikea Bets On Low-Cost Model For Pan-India Presence, Says CFO Juvencio Maeztu

Ikea Ltd.'s growth story in India revolves around its determination to connect to more people by strengthening its presence pan-India with sustainable and affordable products.

"For us, the most important thing is how many people we connect with," Juvencio Maeztu, the deputy chief executive officer and chief financial officer at Ikea's parent firm, Ingka Holding BV, told BQ Prime on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"I am more happy with connecting with people than in the growth figures. But the growth is coming and will be more in the future."

Maeztu highlighted the need for a low-cost model to cater to homes and living spaces in India. The question of how to create products for smaller living spaces and also for such a diverse society is something that he is in the process of learning, he said.

There is also a "fantastic" opportunity in India in terms of an open economy, which paves the way for free trade and cooperation leading to peace and stability, according to Maeztu.