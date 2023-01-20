Davos 2023: Fragmentation Can Cost 7% Of Global GDP; Be Pragmatic And Collaborate: IMF Chief

She said her message to the world is to "be pragmatic and collaborate".

Asked what will take the IMF to upgrade its global growth forecast, she said, "Last year, we downgraded the growth projections three times and not downgrading further itself is good news at the moment".

Also, the labour market needs to be looked at seriously, as for anyone, having a cost of living crisis and a job is much better than having no cost of living crisis and no job, she said.