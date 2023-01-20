Davos 2023: FDI In New-Age Sectors On The Rise, Says Invest India's Deepak Bagla

Sectors across the board are benefiting from influx of foreign direct investment, including traditional investor choices as well as new-age industries, according to Deepak Bagla, managing director and CEO of Invest India.

India is at the cusp of an inflection point from the perspective of FDI, Bagla told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, on Friday.

"What would typically happen is that, as of now, you would look at the larger sector bringing you the larger deal cheques. You could have oil, energy, transition, infrastructure, healthcare, which are all there. You have a large number of new sectors which are emerging, which would be sectors of the future, for example, data storage," he said.

Approximately, 40% of the total investment in data storage has come in the past 24 months in the lockdown, said Bagla.