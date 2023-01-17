Davos 2023: Dr Reddy's Expects Innovation Reforms In Budget, Says GV Prasad

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.'s Co-chairman and Managing Director GV Prasad expects reforms in government incentives for research and development to be part of the Union Budget 2023.

The production-linked incentive scheme assisted Indian companies in manufacturing and something similar needs to be done now regarding innovation, he said.

"The PLI scheme was good to encourage Indian companies to reduce their dependence and drive further growth in the industry. So, it will help the manufacturing sector," he told BQ Prime, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual summit on Tuesday. "Something is needed for the innovation side. How China has powered their biotech industry is something we can learn from," Prasad said.

Prasad expects the Union Budget, scheduled to be tabled in Parliament on Feb. 1, to feature reforms to this end.