Davos 2023 Day 3 Takeaways: Policy Continuity Will Lead To Investing Continuity

Day 3 of the World Economic Forum continued to find optimism in the Indian growth story, but BQ Prime focused on things that India needs to do to attract global investment and keep the domestic engine chugging.

Ingka Group's Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Juvencio Maeztu, spoke about the need for a stable policy framework as the principal need for a large global brand to increase its investment quotient in India.

Corporate honchos from Anil Agarwal of Vedanta to Anish Shah of Mahindra & Mahindra to Rajan Mittal of Bharti Enterprises spoke about their expectations from the Indian government in the upcoming Union Budget 2023 and beyond it.

Here are the key takeaways: