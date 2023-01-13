Crashing Davos In An Arctic Tent

Her approach to advocacy started out as a way to circumvent the difficulty of attending the high-altitude forum. Accommodations are expensive and scarce, placing Davos far out of reach for many academics and scientists. After failing to find an affordable hotel more than once, Whiteman decided on a workaround. “I said you know what, let's just bring an Arctic science tent,” she says on this week’s episode of . “Let's find a backyard, we can put it in, and we're gonna camp in it. And we're gonna use that as our event space. And we did.”