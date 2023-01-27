Davos Returned As A Microcosm Of Workplace Changes Everywhere

Hybrid, Reskilling, AI, Talent, Diversity and Inclusion are all changing so fast that in addition to bluntly titled sessions like AI and White Collar Jobs, a running joke was that “this session will be chaired by ChatGPT next year.” Demographically, the preoccupation with flexibility wasn’t just for “millennials in Brooklyn” as Ben Smith, the co-founder of Semafor who chaired the session entitled Quiet Quitting and the Meaning of Work, put it, but everyone. Karien van Gennip, minister of social affairs and employment of the Netherlands described much of the discussion about flexible work as “very much for the upper class. Because if you look at many of the jobs they're still in person service jobs. Also, if you go to a four day workweek, you have to be quite serious about what it means for pay per hour.”