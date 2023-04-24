Tether Recoups Almost All Of Market Value Lost During Crypto Meltdown

The recovery is a testament to the dominant role Tether plays in crypto as a means for conducting transactions and storing value. USDT, the world’s most traded cryptoasset, aims to maintain a one-to-one redemption with the US dollar by relying on a reserve of cash and cash-equivalents. It briefly dropped below $1 when TerraUSD imploded, and again in November, when FTX failed. The quality of assets used by Tether for that reserve have been called into question in the past, and regulators globally have turned the spotlight onto stablecoin issuers.